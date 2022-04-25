Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is KBC Group NV’s Largest Position

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,854,526 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 36,964 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.1% of KBC Group NV’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.06% of Microsoft worth $1,632,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.37.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $274.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.73. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $238.07 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

