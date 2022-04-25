Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,996 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,717 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.2% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 67,602 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $22,736,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $4,218,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $146,743,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $1,729,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,204 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Microsoft from $386.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.37.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $274.03 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $238.07 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $293.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.73.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.41%.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.