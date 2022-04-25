Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,602 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 6.6% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,218,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $146,743,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $1,729,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,204 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 107,496 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $386.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.37.

Microsoft stock opened at $274.03 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $238.07 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $293.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.73. The company has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

