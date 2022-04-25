Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,242 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 7.5% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $32,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $386.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.37.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $274.03 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $238.07 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $293.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.73.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.