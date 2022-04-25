Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,094 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.4% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $47,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $274.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $238.07 and a one year high of $349.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $293.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.73.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

