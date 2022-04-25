Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,496,881 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 124,020 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 5.8% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $776,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Wealth Management Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 95,242 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $32,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 60,936 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,494,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 32,797 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $274.03 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $238.07 and a one year high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $293.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.73.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.41%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

