Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,377 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.4% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $94,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $274.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $238.07 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.73.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Microsoft from $386.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.37.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

