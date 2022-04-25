Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lifted by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,936 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.9% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.37.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $274.03 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.07 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

