Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 10,774 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,774 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Loews were worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Loews by 712.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Loews by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 16,888 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,046,380.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,200 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $261,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,381 shares of company stock worth $1,574,042. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Loews in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE L opened at $64.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.79. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $51.35 and a 12-month high of $68.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.13%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

