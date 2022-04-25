Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.96 Million Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $5,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 760.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VNO shares. Mizuho started coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $4,998,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,185,928.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $40.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.34 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

