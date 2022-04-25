Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $5.64 Million Investment in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,043,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,636,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.61% of Ouster as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 827,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 498,888 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Ouster in the 3rd quarter worth $2,957,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ouster in the 3rd quarter worth $1,203,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Ouster in the 4th quarter worth $674,000. Finally, Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Ouster in the 3rd quarter worth $597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ouster alerts:

NYSE OUST opened at $3.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.93. Ouster, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $14.99.

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 279.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.56%. The company had revenue of $11.85 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Ouster from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Chardan Capital began coverage on Ouster in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Ouster from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

In other news, CFO Anna Brunelle sold 11,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $37,341.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darien Spencer sold 9,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $29,836.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Ouster Profile (Get Rating)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.