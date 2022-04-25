M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) PT Raised to $212.00 at Wedbush

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $187.00 to $212.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MTB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $192.28.

M&T Bank stock opened at $172.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $128.46 and a 12 month high of $186.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.39. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 355.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 475,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,054,000 after acquiring an additional 60,944 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

