Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 198 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Glaukos by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Glaukos by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Glaukos by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Glaukos by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Glaukos by 8.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on GKOS shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair raised shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.89.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $57.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 7.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.25 and a 200-day moving average of $50.92. Glaukos Co. has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $98.29.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $73.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.27 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Glaukos (Get Rating)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.