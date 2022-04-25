Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 97.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 70,522 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OXM. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 49,407.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,703,000 after buying an additional 649,712 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Oxford Industries by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 544,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,109,000 after purchasing an additional 230,871 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Oxford Industries by 654.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,996,000 after purchasing an additional 201,974 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,008,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 2,260.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 50,543 shares during the period. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $92.55 on Monday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.80.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OXM. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.29.

Oxford Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

