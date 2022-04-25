Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 73,658 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 127,140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 34,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDS opened at $19.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.13. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 72.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

