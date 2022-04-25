Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 104.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,691 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLUS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ePlus by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ePlus by 1,401.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ePlus by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,624,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ePlus by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $56.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.33. ePlus inc. has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $69.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $494.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.30 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PLUS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ePlus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

