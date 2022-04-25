Needham & Company LLC Lowers Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $121.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $173.00 to $121.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Carvana from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Carvana from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Carvana from $430.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Carvana from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Carvana from $430.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $229.58.

Get Carvana alerts:

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $83.75 on Thursday. Carvana has a 1 year low of $79.28 and a 1 year high of $376.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.19 and its 200-day moving average is $196.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($1.31). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Carvana will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Carvana by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,226,000 after acquiring an additional 50,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Carvana by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,403,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,883,000 after acquiring an additional 171,811 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Carvana by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,141 shares during the period. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,314,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.