New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 117,800 Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) by 361.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of TuSimple worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in TuSimple by 82.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TuSimple by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in TuSimple by 78.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

Get TuSimple alerts:

In other TuSimple news, insider James Mullen sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $39,503.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brad W. Buss purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.17 per share, for a total transaction of $279,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,473 shares of company stock worth $110,243 in the last 90 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TuSimple from $62.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TuSimple from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.99.

Shares of NASDAQ TSP opened at $10.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23. The company has a current ratio of 24.20, a quick ratio of 24.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $79.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.26.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 85.13% and a negative net margin of 11,702.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

TuSimple Company Profile (Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.