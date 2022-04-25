New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 4,189 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of Grid Dynamics worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 120.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the third quarter worth $39,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 212.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the second quarter worth $204,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDYN stock opened at $14.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.15. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $42.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $66.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

GDYN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen cut Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $101,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Benhamou bought 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $255,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

