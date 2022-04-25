New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 872 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of SL Green Realty worth $8,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the third quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $73.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.05. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 57.70% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.3108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial cut SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.61.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $275,223.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $282,946.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

