New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $4.62 Million Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $251.58 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 81.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.25.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $551.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total transaction of $6,422,620.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $3,106,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,214 shares of company stock worth $14,649,566. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $347.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stephens began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.26.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

