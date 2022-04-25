New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $5.33 Million Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,413 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of AutoNation worth $5,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 18.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,294,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,594,000 after purchasing an additional 204,865 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AutoNation by 31.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,743,000 after acquiring an additional 161,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 9.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,098,000 after purchasing an additional 39,642 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 320,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,491,000 after purchasing an additional 73,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 570.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,124,000 after purchasing an additional 266,377 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoNation alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $1,496,560.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 600 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $66,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,437 shares of company stock worth $21,649,689 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.43.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $106.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.91. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.32 and a 52-week high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 58.84% and a net margin of 5.60%. AutoNation’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation Profile (Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.