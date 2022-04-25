New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of Xerox worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xerox by 1,882.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Xerox by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Xerox by 722.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Xerox by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Xerox by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XRX opened at $17.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.70. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xerox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Xerox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xerox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

