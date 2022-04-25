New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 11,983 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,983 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $5,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5,208.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 355.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $43.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.15. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $56.26.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group (Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.