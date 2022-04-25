New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 41,704 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,519 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 41,704 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. FMR LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $19,845,000 after acquiring an additional 119,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth $2,604,000.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $449,244.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,174. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Davis bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEO shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $15.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.33. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.47%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

