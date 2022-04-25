Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LNTH. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lantheus by 46,886.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,631,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,570,000 after buying an additional 2,625,646 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 70.3% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,513,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,855,000 after purchasing an additional 624,459 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Lantheus by 24.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,978,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,488,000 after purchasing an additional 588,392 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,262,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,459,000 after purchasing an additional 452,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth about $8,235,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

LNTH opened at $58.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $64.14.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LNTH shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 43,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $2,041,768.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 12,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $726,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,485.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,618 shares of company stock valued at $5,596,663. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.