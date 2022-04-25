Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,069,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,315,000. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 879,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 517,144 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,686,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Community Health Systems by 34.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,032,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,076,000 after acquiring an additional 262,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CYH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $9.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.26. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.65. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

