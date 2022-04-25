Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $123,000 Stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 884,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,915,000 after purchasing an additional 244,213 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 31.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 977,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,902,000 after purchasing an additional 233,700 shares during the period. Jeneq Management LP grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 24.8% during the third quarter. Jeneq Management LP now owns 1,039,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,577,000 after purchasing an additional 206,854 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,000,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,799,000 after purchasing an additional 203,366 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 50.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,628,000 after purchasing an additional 177,800 shares during the period.

NYSE SAIL opened at $64.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.50. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $64.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.38 and a beta of 1.84.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,005,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $77,892.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,409 shares of company stock worth $3,031,585 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.25 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

