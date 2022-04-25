Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $137,000 Stock Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 489.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,770 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 290.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPE. Roth Capital upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

In other Callon Petroleum news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 13,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $821,743.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 5,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $313,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,232,939 shares of company stock worth $75,744,597 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CPE opened at $55.69 on Monday. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $66.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 2.81.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $692.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.75 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 40.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

