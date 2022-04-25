Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $160,000 Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $68.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.15 and a 52 week high of $84.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.76%.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.89.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.