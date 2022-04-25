Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $160,000 Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $68.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.15 and a 52 week high of $84.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.56.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.76%.
SSNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.89.
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
