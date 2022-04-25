Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Matrix Service worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Matrix Service during the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Matrix Service by 69.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 209,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 85,594 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Matrix Service by 41.3% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 618,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 180,810 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Matrix Service by 33.3% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Matrix Service during the third quarter valued at $75,000. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kevin A. Durkin acquired 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,608.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matrix Service in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $7.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.27. The company has a market cap of $194.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.67. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $14.05.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 17.65% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $161.97 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Matrix Service will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Matrix Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

