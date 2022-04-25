Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,999,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $30.51 on Monday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $45.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

AVNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

