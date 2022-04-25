Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,790 Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WBT. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 626.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 273.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WBT opened at $23.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. Welbilt, Inc has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 2.18.

Welbilt ( NYSE:WBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Welbilt had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

WBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Welbilt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

