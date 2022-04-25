Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,990 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,946 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEBO. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 25.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 100,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 20,156 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 756.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 17,757 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter worth $1,287,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 25.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 24.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,391,000 after purchasing an additional 370,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $30.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $864.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.81. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.72 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.13 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEBO. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $26,036.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

