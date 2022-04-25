Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 990 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HRI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Herc during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Herc by 192.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Herc during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Herc during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in Herc during the third quarter valued at about $161,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Herc alerts:

NYSE:HRI opened at $132.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 2.61. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.36 and a 12 month high of $203.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.80 and its 200 day moving average is $164.73.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $567.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.77 million. Herc had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Herc’s payout ratio is presently 28.05%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Herc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Herc from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.57.

About Herc (Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.