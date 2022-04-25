Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,200 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the third quarter worth $38,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 205.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in MGE Energy in the third quarter valued at $268,000. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MGEE opened at $81.64 on Monday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.23 and a twelve month high of $84.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.61 and a 200 day moving average of $77.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 17.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MGEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 1,067 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $79,875.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Possin acquired 400 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.05 per share, for a total transaction of $28,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,598 shares of company stock valued at $117,891. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

