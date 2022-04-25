Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,165,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,184,000 after buying an additional 42,670 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,407,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,715,000 after buying an additional 24,365 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in BlackLine by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,386,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,548,000 after purchasing an additional 28,993 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in BlackLine by 41.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,312,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,901,000 after purchasing an additional 384,024 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.38.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $35,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,427 shares of company stock valued at $316,003 over the last ninety days. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BL stock opened at $65.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.15 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 0.90.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

