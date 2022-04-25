Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 122.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 29,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 87,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 54,243 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 123,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,678,000 after purchasing an additional 49,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.30.

NYSE:TRI opened at $102.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60. The stock has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.60.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 89.62% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

