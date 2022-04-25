Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Invests $211,000 in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 827,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 498,888 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the third quarter worth approximately $2,957,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the third quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the fourth quarter worth approximately $674,000. Finally, Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the third quarter worth approximately $597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ouster from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Ouster from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Ouster in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

In other Ouster news, CFO Anna Brunelle sold 11,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $37,341.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Darien Spencer sold 9,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $29,836.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

OUST stock opened at $3.50 on Monday. Ouster, Inc. has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $14.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $604.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.32.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 38.56% and a negative net margin of 279.89%. The company had revenue of $11.85 million during the quarter.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

