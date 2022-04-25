Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Takes $208,000 Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 198.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Essent Group by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Essent Group during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Essent Group during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Essent Group during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ESNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Essent Group from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

NYSE ESNT opened at $41.16 on Monday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $39.26 and a 1-year high of $54.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.24 and a 200-day moving average of $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.19. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 66.29%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

In other Essent Group news, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.71 per share, with a total value of $40,710.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

