NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 3.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 4.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the third quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 68,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $167,188.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $53,205.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,967. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $79.21 on Monday. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $59.57 and a 12-month high of $232.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -141.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.20 and a 200 day moving average of $85.85.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.29.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

