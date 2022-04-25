Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at $44,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Outfront Media by 4.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the third quarter valued at $1,932,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Outfront Media by 36.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the third quarter valued at $667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OUT opened at $26.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,325.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $29.36.

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $464.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

