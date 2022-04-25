Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Takes $146.74 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 436,321 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $146,743,000. Microsoft makes up 5.9% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $1,729,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,204 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 107,496 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,656,634 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,265,639,000 after purchasing an additional 150,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,974 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $51,784,000 after purchasing an additional 19,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $274.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $293.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.73. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $238.07 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.37.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

