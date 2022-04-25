PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Sells 660 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,130 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 245,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft by 7.6% in the third quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd now owns 105,900 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $29,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $274.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $293.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.07 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.37.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

