Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 596,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,814 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.56% of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF worth $26,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $902,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after buying an additional 11,742 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:USMC opened at $40.61 on Monday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.62 and a one year high of $44.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. This is a boost from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

