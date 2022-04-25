PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of PTC worth $25,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in PTC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,313,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in PTC by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,204,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,105,000 after buying an additional 830,313 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in PTC by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,027,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,214,000 after buying an additional 568,350 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in PTC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,135,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of PTC by 153.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 691,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,866,000 after purchasing an additional 419,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet lowered PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.11.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $99.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.71. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.00 and a 52 week high of $153.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.26.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $457.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $434,966.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

