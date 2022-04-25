Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $306,000 Investment in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 366.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

RUBY has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $15.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $119.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.48. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.08.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David R. Epstein purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $43,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,720,012 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,817.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 6,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $44,216.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of solid tumors cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

