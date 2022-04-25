Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 131.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Quidel in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Bbva USA increased its holdings in Quidel by 695.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quidel by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Quidel by 14,425.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Quidel stock opened at $105.92 on Monday. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $88.37 and a 52-week high of $180.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.42.

Quidel ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $2.40. The business had revenue of $636.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.00 million. Quidel had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 45.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QDEL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $173,224.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Quidel (Get Rating)

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

