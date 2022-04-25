Redwood Investments LLC Has $8.78 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Redwood Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,102 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $241,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 198,595 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243 shares during the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 8,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $2,983,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.37.

Shares of MSFT opened at $274.03 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $238.07 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

