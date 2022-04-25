Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,912,000 after acquiring an additional 539,896 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2,678.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,619,000 after buying an additional 163,400 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 334.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 192,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,839,000 after buying an additional 148,081 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 267,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,407,000 after buying an additional 125,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,664,000 after buying an additional 107,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

ROP opened at $454.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $417.54 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $457.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.56.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

